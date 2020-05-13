Erling Haaland Focused at Borussia Dortmund Despite Real Madrid Links

Erling Haaland (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Erling Haaland has was one of the most exciting prospects when he was as RB Salzburg but since his move to Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian has established himself as one of the top strikers in world football. At just 19, Haaland has attracted interests from some of the big European clubs, which include the likes of Real Madrid. However, the teenager claims that he is completely focused at Dortmund and is not affected by outside rumours. Eden Hazard Returns To Real Madrid Training After Recovering From Ankle Injury (View Pic).

The 19-year-old joined Borussia Dortmund in January 2020 and since then has made quite an impression. The teenager netted a hat-trick on his debut and till now has scored 12 goals in 11 appearances in all competitions for the German club. In the last few months, Haaland has emerged as a top transfer priority for Real Madrid. Bundesliga 2019-20 Season to Restart from May 16 With Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke Match.

However, while being linked with the record Spanish champions, the Norwegian said that he is just focused on his performances. ‘I focus on this, not on the attention that is towards me,’ the 19-year-old told Sky Sport. ‘I think about doing my job, which is the thing I love most. My focus is on this.’ He added.

Erling Haaland will soon be back in action as the Bundesliga is all set to return on May 16 from its coronavirus suspension. The league will kick-off with a match between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke and the 19-year-old will surely play an important role in the game.

This will be Haaland's first Riverderby and the teenager will be hoping to guide his side towards a victory to keep them in the Bundesliga title race. Borussia Dortmund are currently second in the team standings, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.