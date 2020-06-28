Real Madrid will aim to go back at the pinnacle position when they will take on Espanyol in their next clash in La Liga 2019-20. The encounter will be played on Monday (June 29) at RCDE Stadium in Espanyol. With Madrid enjoying a sensational run in the on-going season and Espanyol being placed at the bottom of the points table, the result of the forthcoming game seems to be inevitable. However, Espanyol must put on some fight as they are playing at their own backyard. Meanwhile, football fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers for ESL vs RM match. Sergio Ramos Should Retire Here at Real Madrid, Says Zinedine Zidane.

Los Blancos have registered victories in their last four encounters and they are quite likely to make it five in a row. On the other hand, Espanyol put up a decent show against Real Betis in their last game but they eventually lost the game 1-0. In fact, they have registered only one victory since the restart of the season and hence, the Catalan club will aim to change their fortunes in their next game. Now, let’s look at the best dream11 team for the forthcoming game.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Diego Lopez (ESL) has been in a good form this season so he will be a good choice.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – The defenders in your team should be Dani Carvajal (RM), Raphael Varane (RM), Leandro Cabrera (ESL) and Didac Vila (ESL).

Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Casemiro (RM), Toni Kroos (RM) and Marc Roca (ESL) are the ideal choice for midfielders in your dream11 team.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Eden Hazard (RM), Marco Asensio (RM) and Raul de Tomas (ESL).

Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Diego Lopez (ESL), Dani Carvajal (RM), Raphael Varane (RM), Leandro Cabrera (ESL), Didac Vila (ESL), Casemiro (RM), Toni Kroos (RM), Marc Roca (ESL), Eden Hazard (RM), Marco Asensio (RM), Raul de Tomas (ESL).

Toni Kroos of Real Madrid can be selected as the captain of your dream11 team while his teammate Eden Hazard should be chosen as vice-captain.

