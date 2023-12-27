Everton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Time and again the Pep Guardiola managed side have proved in the past that they can string a series of victories to catch their opponents and win titles despite not having the best of form. The team has the experience to win titles and it does matter in the end.

Football Ashwani Mishra| Dec 27, 2023 06:12 PM IST
    Fresh after their win in the FIFA Club World Cup, Manchester City turn their focus on the English Premier League where they travel to Merseyside to take on Everton. The defending champions are currently not in the top four but have games in hand to push them in the title race alongside Liverpool and Arsenal. Time and again the Pep Guardiola managed side have proved in the past that they can string a series of victories to catch their opponents and win titles despite not having the best of form. The team has the experience to win titles and it does matter in the end. Opponents Everton’s four game winning run came to an end against Tottenham Hotspur. They need to continue to win games in order to avoid the relegation scrap. Everton versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:45 AM IST. Burnley 0-2 Liverpool, Premier League 2023–24: Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota Score as Reds Win On Boxing Day to Move to Top Spot (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

    Idrissa Gueye and Abdulaye Doucoure will miss the contest for Everton due to injuries and this puts the onus on Amadou Onana to take up the midfield challenge. Andre Gomes and James Garner complete the midfield three for the home side. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will lead the attack and Dwight McNeil will provide support.

    Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva will form part of the attacking duo for Manchester City with Erling Haaland still out. Jack Grealish and Phil Foden on the wings will likely drift in and open up chances. Mateo Kovacic and Rodri at the base of the midfield will shield the backline while also look for forwarded passes.

    When is Everton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

    Manchester City will face Everton in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, December 28. The match will be played at the Goodison Park, Liverpool, England and it starts at 1:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester United Takeover: Red Devils Announce Deal To Sell 25% of Club to UK Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

    Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs Manchester City Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

    Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Everton vs Manchester City match on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV Channels.

    How to Get Live Streaming of Everton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

    The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Everton vs Manchester City football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It will not be an easy game for Manchester City but they are more than likely to find a way to claim all three points.

