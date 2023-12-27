Lancashire, December 27: Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League as goals from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota earned a 2-0 win over Burnley on Boxing Day. Nunez struck in the sixth minute, a goal that ended a 12-match goal drought in all competitions, while Jota, who returned from injury, found the net in the 90th minute. 'Please Do Not Get Used..' Star Liverpool Footballer Mohamed Salah Pens Down Heartfelt Message For War Victims in Gaza On Special Occasion of Christmas 2023 (See Post)

The hosts started well and should have made more of a counter-attack as they had a 4v3 situation, but Zeki Amdouni ignored the support and could only shoot wide of the right post, Premier League reports.

And a minute later, Liverpool punished that miss as Nunez scored for the first time since 1 November, against AFC Bournemouth in the EFL Cup. Liverpool were well on top and had further chances to extend their lead as Trafford produced a superb fingertip save to deny Mohamed Salah while Gakpo blazed a shot over the bar.

Watch Highlights Here

Jurgen Klopp’s side did have the ball in the back of the net through Gakpo, but it was ruled out after Nunez had fouled Charlie Taylor in the build-up. Chances kept coming for Liverpool though as Salah struck the crossbar and Wataru Endo forced another good save from Trafford, who then kept out the Egyptian again moments later.

Liverpool then had a goal ruled out after Elliott had put the visitors 2-0 up. The strike was overturned following a VAR review after Salah was adjudged to be in an offside position, blocking Trafford’s line of sight. That moment lifted Burnley and after a period of pressure, they finally created a clear-cut opening when Wilson Odobert’s left-wing cross found Johann Gudmundsson, who headed over the crossbar.

Substitute Dominik Szoboszlai shot over from range, Trent Alexander-Arnold volleyed over and Luis Diaz was denied by Trafford as Liverpool looked to double their advantage and put the contest to bed. And Liverpool eventually scored a deserved second goal when Jota, on his return from injury, slotted the ball through Trafford’s legs from a tight angle, netting his 50th goal in all competitions for the club. Mauricio Pochettino Blames Chelsea’s Missed Chances for 2-1 Defeat Against Wolves In Premier League 2023-24.

With the latest victory Liverpool has moved on to 42 points after 19 matches while Burnley remain in 19th with 11 points, five behind 18th-placed Everton, who have played a match fewer.

