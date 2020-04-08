FIFA Set New Guidelines on Transfer Windows and Player Contracts Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

FIFA (Photo Credits: IANS)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire sporting world to a halt with several competitions being either cancelled or suspended indefinitely. Due to this, the entire footballing calendar for the 2019-20 season has been disrupted. In order to address the key issues that have arisen due to the epidemic, FIFA has set new guidelines and rules regarding the contract of players and the transfer window. FIFA announced that they are open to a new flexible transfer window and have recommended the extension of player contracts till the end of the season. FIFA Postpones U-17 Women's World Cup 2020 in India Due to COVID-19.

In an official statement, the governing body said ‘Expiring player contracts usually end when the season ends, with a termination date that coincides with the end of the season. With the current suspension of play in most countries, it is now obvious that the current season will not end when people thought it would. Therefore, it is proposed that contracts be extended until such time that the season does actually end.’ Which means that the contract which were to end in June 2020 will be extended and will end when the season is actually completed. Professional Footballers Association Head Gordon Taylor Donates 500,000 Pounds to Players’ National Health Service Fund.

Read Full Statement

Following the unprecedented disruption caused by COVID-19 at all levels of football, FIFA has worked on a series of recommendations & guidelines to address some key practical issues re: player contracts & the transfer system. ℹ️👉 https://t.co/qDEx9Yp1Rw pic.twitter.com/ER3syZf8X7 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) April 7, 2020

On the subject of transfer window FIFA stated ‘With regard to transfer windows, again, it is necessary to adjust the normal regulatory position to the new factual circumstances. Accordingly, FIFA will be flexible and will allow the relevant transfer windows to be moved so they fall between the end of the old season and the start of the new season.’

Earlier in the week, FIFA had urged cubs and players to reach an agreement on wage reductions to protect them from financial damage amid the coronavirus outbreak.