Professional Footballers Association Head Gordon Taylor Donates 500,000 Pounds to Players’ National Health Service Fund

PFA Chairman Gordon Taylor (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

London, April 7: Professional Footballers Association head Gordon Taylor has donated 500,000 pounds ($617,000) to the Premier League players fund for the National Health Service (NHS), British media reported on Tuesday.

Sky Sports said in a report that the PFA has made a separate, 1 million pound donation from members of the executive team to the fund. Taylor, has been chastised for refusing to take a paycut during the coronavirus pandemic. FIFA Officials Took Bribes for Qatar World Cup 2022 Bid, Say US Prosecutors.

Pay cuts for Premier League players and managers are also being discussed as per a report in nationalpost.com. Meanwhile, after facing fierce criticism, Liverpool have reversed their decision to place some non-playing staff on temporary leave.

The Premier League giants last week had said they were going to apply to the government's taxpayer-funded job retention scheme. However, on Monday, chief executive Peter Moore in a letter addressed to the fans said: "We believe we came to the wrong conclusion last week and are truly sorry for that."

The Reds had become the fifth Premier League team to furlough non-playing staff with the season suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the entire sports calendar to a grinding halt.

Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Norwich City had already announced they will furlough some non-playing staff, reported BBC Sport.