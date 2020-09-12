Yet another season of the Premier League 2020-21 is here with the match between Fulham and Arsenal at the Craven Cottage. Both teams have new faces for the upcoming season. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 prediction of EPL 2020-21, but before that let’s have a look at the vital stats and preview of FUL VS ARS match. Arsenal has had an upper hand over Fulham when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams. Fulham has only won once against Arsenal in their last 13 outings against each other. On the other hand, Arsenal had quite a bad season as they ended up being on number eight of the EPL 2019-20 season. Fulham vs Arsenal, EPL 2020: Check Out Predicted Line-Ups For FUL vs ARS at Craven Cottage.

In this game, the visitors will miss out on the services of quite a few players including Gabriel, Mustafi and Emile. However, the team has sorted out their defence and would be looking forward to having a winning start to the year-long tournament. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has also decided to stay at the club and his presence would only strengthen the squad. The Arsenal captain had scored 22 goals in the last season and became the highest goal scorer for the Gunnars. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 combination.

Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Fulham goalkeeper Areola (FUL) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – William Saliba (ARS), Kieran Tierney (ARS) and Rob Holding(ARS) can be picked as the three defenders.

Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Willian (ARS) and Granit Xhaka (ARS) are must picks in midfield. They will be joined by Anthony Knockaert (FUL), Ivan Cavaleiro (FUL) will be the other midfielders in the side.

Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Aleksandar Mitrovic (FUL) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS), Eddie Nketiah (ARS) will be the two forwards upfront in this fantasy side.

Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Aleksandar Mitrovic (FUL), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS), Willian (ARS) and Granit Xhaka (ARS), Anthony Knockaert (FUL), Ivan Cavaleiro (FUL), William Saliba (ARS), Kieran Tierney (ARS), Rob Holding(ARS), Areola (FUL), Eddie Nketiah (ARS)

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) should be made the captain of this fantasy side while Eddie (ARS) can be made the second-choice captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2020 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).