Twitterverse is abuzz with split rumours of a high-profile celebrity couple! If reports are to be believed, the couple is none other than the beloved Shakira and Gerard Piqué. According to media reports, the 45-year-old Colombian singer CAUGHT Spanish football player cheating on her with another woman! There is no confirmation of the news, however, Twitterati are having a meltdown. Here's how everyone is reacting to these purportedly split rumours.

Barcelona star Gerard Piqué and popstar Shakira have been together since 201. The couple have two children. Interestingly, Shakira and Pique share the same birthday dates, ten years apart.

Is It Over Between Shakira and Pique?

🔴🔴Exclusiva de 'Mamarazzis': "Shakira ha pillado a Piqué con otra" ➡@Laura__Fa y @lorena_vazquez desvelan todos los detalles de la crisis sentimental que viven el jugador del Barça y la cantante https://t.co/QT0vi2qFW4 — El Periódico (@elperiodico) June 1, 2022

What Is To Be Believed?

🚨🚨 [ @elperiodico ] Shakira caught Pique in an affair with another woman, and they will separate soon. Pique now lives alone in an apartment in Barcelona and he goes to a lot of parties at nights with Riqui Puig. #fcblive pic.twitter.com/HneFHJDjqs — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) June 1, 2022

Let Us Not Jump to Conclusions

People Are Angry

WHY THE FUCK WOULD SOMEONE EVEN THINK OF CHEATING ON SHAKIRA???? THERE IS LITERALLY NO UPGRADE OVER SHAKIRA! — Aadya 🔪🐢 (@AadyadeMadrid) June 1, 2022

This Is Shocking

Shakira caught Gerard Piqué cheating on her with another woman. They will separate soon. For weeks, Piqué has been living alone in an apartment in Barcelona. — @elperiodico pic.twitter.com/37HKz2Cta8 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) June 1, 2022

Heartbreak in Store

SHOCKING NEWS :🚨🚨🚨 Shakira caught Pique in an affair with another woman, and they will separate soon. Pique now lives alone in an apartment in Barcelona . — The Barca Way (@ngocanhklv) June 1, 2022

