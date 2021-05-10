Cristiano Ronaldo's &Co faced an embarrassing defeat against AC Milan at the Allianz Training Center. They faced a 3-0 loss and with this, they were knocked out of the Champions League. This means CR7 will be seen playing in the Europa League in the next season. Post this defeat, what followed was a massive criticism from all sections of the media and of course, the football pundits were also at Bianconeri. Giuseppe Bergomi, a former Inter Milan player also slammed Juventus for their lack of identity during the match. Brahim Diaz, Ante Rebic Shine as AC Milan Thrash Juventus 3–0 to Go Third in Serie A 2020–21 Team Standings (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

During a conversation with Sky Italia, the former Inter Milan player said that Milan had an identity. He also said that if one were expecting miracles from the Bianconeri like against Udinese, then suck things happen only once in a while. "Miracles, like happened for Juve in Udine, happen only once. You don’t change from one Sunday to the next," said Bergomi. As one may recall, Cristiano Ronaldo had scored a couple of last-minute goals which led them to win the game 2-1.

As of now, Juventus is placed on number five of the Serie A 2021 points table. AC Milan is on number four after securing a 3-0 win. Brahim Diaz, Ante Rabic and Fikayo Tomori were the ones who scored a goal each during the game. After the loss, Andrea Pirlo went on record and said that he will not resign as a manager from the team as he believes he can still do better.

