The Glazer family is finally looking to find a way out to sell Manchester United amid heavy protest from the fans. According to several UK media outlets, the Glazers have named their price for the century-old Premier League club. United fans are on continuous demonstration against the takeover of the US owners as they feel that their club's legacy is going down under the owners' leadership. The Red Devils hit the street during Premier League matches and protested against the Glazers. Chants like 'Glazers Out,' 'Get out Glazers' were heard during the league matches of Man United inside Old Trafford this season. Why is #EmptyOldTrafford Trending on Twitter? Here’s Why Manchester United Fans are Protesting Against Club Owners

According to a report of the Daily Mail, the Glazers family have put a price tag of around £3.75 billion on Manchester United, with clearly stating that they would listen to any offer around this amount. Earlier, Britain's richest man Jim Ratcliffe showed his interest in buying the club. Amid growing fans' protest all over the UK, many are of the view that the Glazers are finally considering selling United. In 2022, there were hundreds of demonstrations on the road and inside the stadium against the club ownership. Even #BoycottOldTrafford and #EmptyOldTrafford hashtags were trending on Twitter a few days ago with fans urging all not to go to the stadium.

