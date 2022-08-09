Manchester United fans are considering to create a large-scale protest against the Glazer ownership and 'EmptyOldTrafford' hashtag is trending on Twitter for that. The fans in England showed massive demonstration before the opening game of Manchester United against Brighton which forced the club authority to shut down the megastore in Manchester. The Red Devils fell to a shocking 1-2 defeat in the game which fueled the revolution over the Glazer ownership. Many, including club legends, are of the view that if this issue is not solved then the most decorated English Club's fate does not look bright in near future. Manchester United Transfer News: English Club Would Not Sign Marko Arnautović From Bologna This Summer

'Sell & Go'

'Has to be Done'

The Glazer family took over the full ownership of Manchester United for nearly $1000 million. However, it is understood that the club could face a massive debt issue in the coming years due to mishandling of financial situation in the last five-six years. Manchester United have never seen a financial crisis in the last two or three decades and the situation of soon-to-be-in-debt pushed the agitated fans for more demonstration. Following Brighton defeat last week, the 'EmptyOldTrafford' started to trend on Twitter as a part of large-scale protests over Glazer Family's ownership at Manchester. Many fans are also thinking the idea of proposed walk-out to similar AC Milan fans' moves in 2015 as they are urging all to not go to Old Trafford. Thousands of United fans hit the road with 'Glazers Out' banner as they are planning to expand their protest in a larger scale across the UK. Amid this, club legend Gary Neville has urged the owners to sell the club as soon as possible.

