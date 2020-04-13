Harry Kane Transfer Update: Tottenham Hotspur Unwilling to Sell Manchester United Target to Premier League Rival

Harry Kane (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester United’s pursuit of Harry Kane has taken a huge blow as Tottenham Hotspur have cleared that they no intention of selling their star man to a direct Premier League rival. The record English Champions have identified the striker as one of their top summer priorities and are linked with a move for quite some time. Spurs Chief Daniel Levy recently put a price tag of £200m on Harry Kane due to financial crisis and is willing to accept a proper transfer offer for his club captain. Jadon Sancho Transfer Update: Marco Reus Urges Manchester United Target to Stay at Borussia Dortmund.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur have put an end to ‘Harry Kane to Manchester United’ transfer rumours as they have informed the news outlet that the 26-year-old will not leave the club for Old Trafford or any other Premier League side. Kane is one of the most important players at Spurs but because of the financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the North London club are willing to sell their star striker. Heung Min Son Set to Undergo Military Service in South Korea After Premier League Suspension.

Harry Kane himself has expressed the desire to look for a new challenge if the club fails to challenge for trophies. It is reported that England forward is growing frustrated with the lack of success the club has achieved in recent years and is prepared to leave if the team does not progress.

The Spurs captain has been out since January because of a hamstring injury but before that was among the goals and is his club's top scorer. In 25 appearances this season, Kane has been involved in 19 goals, scoring 17 and assisting two.