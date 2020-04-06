Heung Min Son Set to Undergo Military Service in South Korea After Premier League Suspension

Heung Min Son (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed on Monday (April 6, 2020) that star forward Heung Min-Son will be back in his country South Korea to complete the mandatory four-week service in the military. The service was supposed to be for 21 months but the 27-year-old was given an exemption after he won the gold medal with his country in the 2018 Asian Games. The South Korean has been one of the most important players for Spurs this season scoring 14 goals and assisting seven times in 27 appearances. Liverpool Slammed by Former Players and Fans After Placing Non-Playing Staff on Furlough.

In an official statement, the Premier League club said ‘The Club can confirm that Heung-Min Son will commence his mandatory military service in South Korea this month.’ The player has been in his home country for the past few weeks as he is recovering from a fractured arm which he suffered during a 3-2 win against Aston Villa back in February. Harry Kane Sparks Speculations With Jibe at Tottenham’s Failure to Win Trophies.

The top-flight football league in England has been suspended indefinitely due to the rapid growth of the coronavirus pandemic with the people in charge agreeing that the competition will only be resumed once it is completely safe. With the league suspended, it was decided that it is an ideal time for Son to undergo the military service. Jose Mourinho Donates Food to Self-Isolating Elderly in London Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Son is currently in two-week quarantine due to the government guidelines over COVID-19 outbreak after flying in from London last month. The forward will only return back to North-London after the conclusion of his service in May.

Spurs have been under heavy criticism in recent weeks from the fans and pundits all across England after the club decided to put their non-playing staff on furlough amid the coronavirus pandemic. Liverpool, Newcastle United are Norwich are some of the other clubs from the Premier League who have opted to use the government scheme.