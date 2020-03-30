Harry Kane Transfer Update: England Striker Sparks Speculations With Jibe at Tottenham’s Failure to Win Trophies

Harry Kane (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has sparked speculations that he could leave the former Champions League finalists if the club does not make progress in the right direction. Kane, who came through the Spurs academy and broke into the first team in 2014, stated that he will “always love Tottenham” but must start winning trophies “sooner than later.” The 26-year-old has been linked the multiple elite clubs in the past but committed his future to the North Club side till 2024 two years ago. But with Mauricio Pochettino – the Argentine made Kane a regular starter at Tottenham – sacked and the club struggling in the eighth position in the league in addition to being eliminated from all cup competitions, Kane could look elsewhere. Manchester United in Pole Position to Sign Harry Kane, Striker Prefers Red Devils Switch Over Tottenham Hotspur Rebuild.

“I’m an ambitious player, I want to improve and become better. I want to become a top, top player, so it all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team,” the England captain said in an Instagram Q&A with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp. Kane has so far scored 181 goals for Tottenham Hotspur in six seasons at the North London club but is yet to win a trophy. Scrap Premier League if Not Completed by June, Says Harry Kane.

Harry Kane on Tottenham Hotspur Stay

Harry Kane says he may leave Tottenham! Wow 😯 #thfc pic.twitter.com/eW1yF2nYuW — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) March 29, 2020

“I’ll always love Spurs, but it’s one of them things. I’ve always said if I don’t feel like we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I’m not someone to stay there just for the sake of it,” Kane said. “So, it’s not a definite ‘I’m going to stay there forever’ but it’s not a no either.”

The closest he came to winning one was at the League Cup in 2015 and last year’s Champions League final and Tottenham lost both. The first was to Chelsea and the European final to Liverpool. “We’ve been saying that (Spurs can win trophies with this team) for a couple of years now,” added Kane. “We have a fantastic team but for one reason or another we haven’t been able to get those trophies. It’s a hard thing to take as a player, as a person… I want to win in everything I do. When we come close and don’t quite get there, it’s hard to take and it starts to build up.

“Of course I want to win trophies, I want to be doing it sooner rather than later,” said the 26-year-old. Kane was asked about retiring at Tottenham when the England captain revealed that as an ambitious player he would want to win trophies and if Tottenham doesn’t start winning, he might have to look elsewhere.