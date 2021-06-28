Manchester United legend Roy Keane has launched a scathing attack on Joao Felix, after the young forward missed a clear-cut goalscoring opportunity in Portugal's last-16 match against Belgium on Monday. Portugal mustered a total number of 23 shots, the most by any side in the Euros this season without scoring a goal as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota and Bernando Silva all failing to score. For Belgium, Thorgan Hazard's long-range strike in the 42nd minute was enough to separate the two sides. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Emotional Instagram Post After Portugal’s Exit from Euro 2020

Felix, playing his first match in the Euros this season, came on as a substitute in the 55th minute and found a very good opportunity to level the score for his side in stoppage time after Ronaldo had set up a good ball for him. But the Atletico Madrid player shot wide, thereby missing the opportunity. Keane, speaking on a show after the match, said, "Felix when he came on, that guy is an imposter. He comes on and the country needs you, just hit the target, he's what, £100million? If I was Ronaldo you'd certainly be going for him in the dressing room."

The 21-year old's move from Benfica to Atletico Madrid in 2019 was dubbed as the most expensive transfer for a teenager when he switched clubs for £113m. Portugal had a lot of opportunities to score--18 clear chances to be exact but they misfired big time and eventually crashing out of the competition. "I get really annoyed when they're quality players. There's no excuse to be leaning back and just missing the target, just test the goalkeeper because these are top players there's no getting around it. There's no excuse to be leaning back and just missing the target, just test the goalkeeper because these are top players there's no getting around it," Keane added.

