The Indian football team, buoyant by their 1-1 draw with Oman in their previous game, take on another heavyweight UAE in an International friendly in Dubai. The players looked sloppy during the early stages of the Oman game but the Blue Tigers gradually grew into the game. Igor Stimac will be in particular proud of the way his young team defended deep and absorbed pressure with ease. The long and gruelling ISL season certainly has brought the best out of Indian football and the ill effects of not playing an international game now seems to be behind them. Is Sunil Chhetri Playing Tonight in UAE vs IND International Friendly 2021? Check Predicted Starting XI.

104th rank India will continue to take field without their talismanic skipper Sunil Chettri, who was down with coronavirus. Igor Stimac gave debut to 10 players in the previous game and they largely impressed. Bipin Singh carried his ISL form into the international stage, putting in a wonderful cross from the wide for Manvir Singh to head home the equaliser. Sandesh Jhingan was at his usual best in defence and looked very assuring while playing out from the back. Ashutosh Mehta in the backline though will need to work on his passing.

Ali Mabkhout is UAE’s leading goal scorer with 65 goals in 85 international and Indian may find it hard to contain the terrific marksman. Skipper Walid Abbas is the only player with experience in the UAE defence and that could be problematic for the hosts. Majed Hassan in midfield will look to feed passes to his frontman while his partner Ali Salmeen should sit back and protect the defence.

India vs UAE Friendly Football Match Time and Schedule in India

India takes on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the football friendly match at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai. The game will be played on March 29, 2021 (Monday) with kickoff time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs UAE Friendly Football Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live telecast and live streaming of IND vs UAE football match on Eurosport channel with both HD and SD options. The live streaming of IND vs UAE football match will be available on JioTV mobile app. India have lost 9 out of the 14 encounters against UAE and it will take a special effort from the Blue Tigers to avoid a defeat here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2021 08:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).