Although India national football team won their first match against Tajikistan in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, they suffered their first defeat in the second game as they lost 0-3 against Iran. Iran were a much stronger side who recently featured in the FIFA World Cup 2022 and had their multiple players playing in Europe. They were always going to be a challenge for the Indian side. Despite that, the Blue Tigers resiliently held them to 0-0 by half-time. But in the second half, Iran showed their real prowess and the Indian stronghold collapsed. Once Iran took the lead, they introduced Mehedi Taremi, who created another goal and scored the final one. Despite the score, it was a strong fight from Khalid Jamil and his men and they will look to progress from the group by securing a win against Afghanistan.

India National Football Team Lose 0-3 Against Iran in CAFA Nations Cup 2025

A brave fight from the #BlueTigers in Hisor but we fall short against defending champions IR Iran in our second game of #CAFANationsCup2025.#INDIRN #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pVmP2VCBHb — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 1, 2025

