Inter Miami will be back in action in the Major League Soccer 2025 after a run of three games in the Leagues Cup 2025. Inter Miami have secured the qualification for the Leagues Cup 2025 quarterfinal after securing eight points from the three matches they played so far in the competition. Inter Miami won two while the third one ended in a draw. Miami got the bonus points by winning in penalty shootout. They now return to MLS action where they are at the fifth position with four matches in hand compared to league leaders Philadephia Union. Inter Miami ended their last match against FC Cincinnati in a draw. Son Heung-min Makes MLS Debut for Los Angeles FC During Chicago vs LAFC 2025 Match, Former Tottenham Hotspur Legend Earns Crucial Penalty To Help Side Draw With Chicago Fire FC (Watch Video).

Inter Miami will take Orlando City FC in their next enocunter in the MLS. A win here could take them to a good position. Inter Miami will eye wins in their next four games which will make them go past Eastern Conference table leaders Philadephia Union. But a big obstacle in that path has been the injury of Lionel Messi in the Leagues Cup. Although Inter Miami have recently secured the signing of Argentina star Rodrigo de Paul, Messi's absence will be hard to fill for him. The creativity and goal output of Messi made a huge difference and coach Javier Mascherano will be wary to avoid a slip up.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati MLS 2025 Match Details

Match Inter Miami vs Orlando City Date Monday, August 11 Time 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming)

When is Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami are set to face Orlando City in the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 match on Monday, August 1. The Inter Miami vs Orlando City game is set to be hosted at the Chase Stadium in Florida. The MLS 2025 match between both clubs will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Orlando City match live on television in India. For the Inter Miami vs Orlando City match in MLS 2025, online viewing options are listed below. Kellyn Acosta Completes 300 Major League Soccer Games, Achieves Feat During Chicago vs LAFC MLS 2025 Match.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although theInter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs Orlando City live streaming online on Apple TV, but they would need to have an MLS season pass. It will be a keenly contested battle with Inter Miami emerging as the winners.

