ISL 2019–20: Javi Hernandez Double Helps ATK Beat Chennaiyin FC 3–1 and Lift Third Indian Super League Title

Javi Hernandez in Action During ATK vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2019-20 Final (Photo Credits: ISL)

A Javi Hernandez double helped ATK beat Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League 2019-20 final and lift their third ISL crown in six seasons. Edu Garcia had doubled the lead for ATK before Nerijus Valskis pulled one back but Hernandez’s calm finish in the third minute of injury time send the ATK flying and into delirium. The win also makes ATK the first team in the ISL to lift three ISL titles and Antonio Habas the first-ever coach in the championship’s history to win two titles with a single team. The fans were quite not present, with the government banning all spectators from stadiums in the wake of Novel Coronavirus, for the occasion but the eruption told what the title meant to the Kolkata-based club after two seasons of disappointment. ATK FC Vs Chennaiyin FC - Live Football Score.

It was Chennaiyin FC, who started well and should have gone ahead in the fourth minute when Nerijus Valskis found himself in space inside the ATK penalty box. But his shot, after going through Pritam Kotal and holding John Johnson, struck the crossbar and seven minutes after Valskis’ rocket, ATK had taken the lead.

With Chennaiyin outplaying ATK in passing, recovering and finding each other, Johnson found Roy Krishna with a long swirling ball over the opposition’s defence. Roy’s cross from outside the box met Javi Hernandez’s volley – which met him because David Williams fooled the Chennaiyin back with a dummy – from the ground into the net roof and ATK were ahead.

That goal spurred ATK and they nearly doubled the score in the 24th minute when Roy Krishna ran his way into the Chennaiyin FC box and send two defenders into the ground with a swift Cruyff turn. But his shot was saved by Kaith and Hernandez’s rebound was parried off the goal-line by Laldinliana Renthlei. Hernandez shot again but the third rebound was weak and Kaith stood his ground.