Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have just confirmed Jadon Sancho’s transfer to Old Trafford. Sancho, 20, has been heavily linked to United this summer and is reportedly eager to join the Red Devils. He has also agreed personal terms with the club and will join them on a five-year contract until 2025. But Sancho is waiting for both clubs to agree on a transfer fee to complete the move. Reports, however, state that both clubs are far from agreeing on a transfer fee for the transfer. Jadon Sancho Transfer News: England Star Assures Borussia Dortmund of Playing With ‘Same Commitment’ if Deal With Manchester United Fail.

But United fans could soon be welcoming the England winger to the club. Solskjaer was recently seen in a video discussing the 20-year-old during a team training session ahead of United’s Europa League 2019-20 quarter-final clash against Copenhagen in Cologne. In the video, Solskjaer can be seen talking to Nemanja Matic and his assistants Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Praises Manchester United Forward Anthony Martial, Says ‘He’s Physically at His Best Level’.

Jadon Sancho to Be Announced on Tuesday?

In the video, Solskjaer can be seen talking ‘cash’ needed to secure the deal. He makes hand suggestions showing ‘cash needed’ with his fingers. The Norwegian reportedly tells ‘cash’ ‘we’ve sorted it’ and ‘Tuesday’. A fan uploaded the video breaking down Solskjaer’s words through lip-reading.

The Manchester United head coach also mentions ‘Tuesday’ while discussing Sancho. Fans have suggested that perhaps the gaffer was suggesting that Sancho will be announced on Tuesday. It is important to note, that August 10 (Monday) is the deadline set by Borussia Dortmund for the Sancho signing. The Bundesliga club had given United ‘August 10’ as the ultimatum to complete the signing of the talented winger.

Dortmund, meanwhile, had asked United to play $120million transfer fee for Sancho to complete the deadline by August 10. The Red Devils had initially refused to pay the high price and also called Dortmund’s August 10 deadline as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘artificial’. But going by Solskjaer’s words in the video, the club might have agreed to pay the transfer fee or reached an agreement with Dortmund for the transfer.

