Manchester, August 10: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on Anthony Martial saying that the player is physically at his best level in his career.

"Anto has made huge strides this season in many aspects of his game. Of course, I like him scoring, being in between the posts and scoring simple goals, because we know he can score worldies like he's done a few times," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"He's in the gym a lot and working on his fitness and strength with the fitness staff. They've done a fantastic job with him. He's physically at his best level in his career I think," he added.

Martial's 23 goals in the campaign, thus far, make him the club's leading scorer. However, Solskjaer believes that there is more to come from the France international.

"I'm just looking forward to seeing him improving and there's more to come from Anthony definitely," Solskjaer said. Manchester United are currently preparing for the Europa League quarter-final clash against Copenhagen, slated to take place on Tuesday.

