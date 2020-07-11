James Rodriguez might never be seen again in a Real Madrid shirt with the Colombian reportedly trying to find his way out of the Spanish capital after being left out of the squad for a second consecutive game. Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane also admitted that he “doesn’t know” if the midfielder, who joined Madrid from Monaco in 2014, will play again this season. Rodriguez was left out of the matchday squad as Real beat Alaves 2-0 to record their eighth successive victory in La Liga and go four points clear of closest rivals and two-time defending champions Barcelona with only three league games remaining. Real Madrid Beat Alaves 2–0 to Restore Four-Point Lead Over Barcelona in La Liga 2019–20; Twitterati Celebrates Another Top Performance.

The 28-year-old, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League and Serie A, also didn’t feature in Madrid’s previous game, an away trip to Athletic Bilbao, with manager Zidane telling the press that he (Rodriguez) "wanted to be left out for his own reasons." He has been a target for several top Premier League clubs, which includes Manchester United and Arsenal while Inter Milan and Napoli are also linked with the playmaker.

James, who joined Madrid €75 million in 2014, was a success in his initial years but his game time has become limited under Zidane. The Colombian has started only five La Liga games this season and when asked about the same, the player aimed his outburst at the coach. "It's a good question, I'd like to know too," he was quoted as saying by ESPN. “It's complicated when your coach doesn't give you minutes. It's hard to show what you can do... I'm not one of the key players, that's clear."

With only three games remaining in the current La Liga season, James is unlikely to feature with reported also suggesting that the midfielder does not want to be involved without any central role in the side. He could, however, play a role in the UEFA Champions League where Real Madrid must overturn a 1-2 defeat to Manchester City from the first-leg of their round of 16 match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2020 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).