Real Madrid took another step closer to the La Liga title with a comfortable 2-0 win over Deportivo Alaves which restored their four-point lead over Barcelona in 2019-20 La Liga points table. Karim Benzema opened the scoring for the hosts before Marco Asensio doubled it in the second half to record the club’s eighth successive league win since the season restart. Real now has 80 points from 35 matches and are four points ahead of Barcelona with only three games remaining in the season meaning a win against Granada on Monday night could virtually secure the title for Loz Blancos. Fans go Berserk With Possibility of Real Madrid vs Juventus in the Champions League 2019-20.

The home side were, however, without club captain and centre-back Sergio Ramos, who has scored decisive goals in most matches since the season resumption. Right-back Dani Carvajal was also suspended while Marcelo is out with an injury. But despite playing with a makeshift backline, Zinedine Zidane’s men crossed the line having tackled some surging attacks from Alaves. Karim Benzema Completes 11 Years at Real Madrid.

That Smile is Back!

Real Madrid Getting Closer

Four points clear. Three games left. Real Madrid are getting closer 🏆 pic.twitter.com/PblGqt6Rf6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 10, 2020

Sergio Ramos' Reaction

Meanwhile Barcelona Fans

Lucas Vasquez Shines in Right-Back Role

Lucas Vazquez stats as Right Back last match deserves appreciation 👍 Passes Completed - 64 Pass Accuracy - 85% Key Passes - 2 Chances Created - 2 Duels won - 3 Tackles Succeeded - 3 Recoveries - 5 What an asset to the team💜#RealMadridAlaves #RealMadrid #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/bJt5YBhOb1 — I'm Barat (@MrBarat5) July 11, 2020

Neymar Celebrating Real Madrid Win?

Thibaut Courtois Reaches New Milestone

Thibaut Courtois becomes the 1st Real Madrid goalkeeper to keep 5 consecutive clean sheets in La Liga since Iker Casillas in the 07/08 season. No goalkeeper has ever had a better redemption season. pic.twitter.com/EtaS2Zod4R — Saad™️ (@Dostoeyevsky) July 10, 2020

Benzema put Real ahead from the penalty spot early in the first-half after Alaves’ defender Ximo Navarro fouled Ferland Mendy inside the penalty box. The Frenchman was also crucial in the second goal as it was his through ball for Asensio that put Real 2-0 ahead after a VAR confirmation for an offside call.

The visitors managed to trouble the Madrid backline but had little substance in attack other than an Oliver Burke shot that forced Thibaut Courtois to bend and pull out a good save. the defeat left Alaves in the 17th place with 35 points from as many games and only three clear of the danger zone.

