England are sweating over the fitness of Liverpool star Jordan Henderson ahead of the upcoming European Championship. The midfielder is returning from a groin injury which has kept him out for the most part of the domestic footballing season but is yet to fully recover from the issue and his participation in the group stages of Euro 2020 remains in doubt. England Star Trent Alexander Arnold Ruled Out Of European Championship With Thigh Injury.

Jordan Henderson was named in England’s final 26-man squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 but has been out of competitive action since undergoing successful groin surgery in February 2021. The midfielder has travelled with the team for the friendly matches ahead of the Championship but was just an unused substitute in the game against Austria. A Look at England's Strength, Weakness and Chances At This Year's European Championship.

England will hope that the veteran midfielder could make his in-field return in the warm-up match against Romania but manager Gareth Southgate remains skeptical about his participation in that game and for the opening group stage clash against Croatia as well. ‘If we can get him close to being able to contribute on the pitch against Croatia that will be a real bonus at the moment,’ said the Three Lions boss.

‘I don’t think it would be fair to rule him out of it but I think it’s clear to everyone how much football he’s missed. The timelines are getting more difficult with each training session he might miss. But I’m being very realistic about what’s possible here. It’s a decision we took (to select Henderson) because we have been able to take extra players and we feel he is such an important influence around the place.’ Gareth Southgate added.

Jordan Henderson isn’t the only injury concern for Gareth Southgate as England are also closely monitoring the situation of defender Harry Maguire, who is dealing with an ankle problem and missed the later part of the season for Manchester United including the Europa League final.

