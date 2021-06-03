Liverpool star Trent Alexander Arnold is set to miss the upcoming Euro 2020 after suffering a thigh injury

BREAKING: England's Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss Euro 2020 with a thigh injury, Goal can confirm 🤕 pic.twitter.com/bxHxOT0bZo — Goal (@goal) June 3, 2021

