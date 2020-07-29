The newly crowned Serie A 2019-20 champions Juventus will be hosted by Cagliari tonight at 1.15 am IST. Ahead of leaving for Sardegna Arena, the team announced the 22-member squad for the match. Once again, all eyes will be Cristiano Ronaldo is chasing the record of Lazio's Ciro Immobile who has equalled the record of Robert Lewandowski of 34 goals in one season. Cristiano Ronaldo in the last game against Sampdoria scored one goal and took his goal scoring tally to 31 goals. But Ciro scored a hat-trick against Verona and became the highest goal scorer in Serie A 2019-20. Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2019–20: Cristiano Ronaldo, Giovanni Simeone and Other Players to Watch Out in CAG vs JUV Football Match.

Talking about the squads, Paulo Dybala is not a part of the squad as he has been suffering from minor injuries and is sitting on the doctor's table alongside Danilo, Aaron Ramsey and Douglas Costa. The team has already left for Cagliari and the official account of Juventus shared the video of the team leaving for Cagliari. Check out the squads and the video below:

Video:

Team Juventus has already won the Serie A 2019-20 title and the pictures and the videos of the team celebrating the title win have been going viral on social media for a couple of days now. The team would be looking forward to concluding Serie A 2019-20 season with a win. They would next play against Roma on August 2, 2020, at the Allianz Training Center.

