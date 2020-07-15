Juventus is all set to be hosted by Sassuolo for the Serie A 2019-20 match against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium. The Old lady just needs 11 points from their six games to clinch the Serie A 2010-20 title. Ahead of the game, the Bianconeri announced the 22-member squad for the same on their social media accounts a while ago. Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral continue to remain injured from the side and will take a while to be back on track. Miralem Pjanic was excluded from the side as a precautionary measure but fortunately has regained fitness. SAS vs JUV Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Sassuolo vs Juventus Football Match.

Juventus enter the game with a draw against Atalanta. Prior to that, they lost the match against AC Milan by 4-2 at the San Siro. The last match against Atalanta ended on 2-2 with Cristiano Ronaldo's brace on at the 55th minute and the other at the 90th minute. With this Ronaldo scored 28 goals for the Bianconeri. All eyes will be on Ronaldo who has been in red hot form. Now, let's have a look at the squad declared by Juventus.

Juventus is placed on number one of the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 27 points in their kitty. A win here would mean that they would extend their lead at the points table. Atalanta stands on number two with 70 points in their kitty whereas Inter Milan in on 68 standing on number three of the points table.

