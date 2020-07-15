Juventus will hope to extend their six-match unbeaten run when they host Sassuolo in Serie A 2019-20 on Wednesday. Maurizio Sarri’s men fought-back twice from a goal down to hold Atalanta to 2-2 draw at home but have not seen victory in their last two league games, which also includes a defeat to AC Milan. Their opponents Sassuolo are on a four-match winning run and are also unbeaten in their last six matches. Meanwhile, fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best Dream11 fantasy team for Sassuolo vs Juventus clash in Serie A 2019-20, should scroll down. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Rescuing Juventus With a Brace Against Atalanta in Serie A 2019–20 (See Post).

Sassuolo came back from a goal down to beat title contenders Lazio 2-1 in their last Serie A game and will hope for a similar result at home against the defending champions and table leaders. Their recent results have helped Sassuolo climb to eighth in the table standings and they are just four points behind AC Milan, who hold the final European berth. Juventus have an eight-point cushion at the top but will hope to extend it especially with Inter Milan and Atalanta gaining positions. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Latest Update: Portuguese Star Determined to Stay and Win Trophies at Juventus.

Alex Sandro is likely to make his first Serie A appearance since the season resumed but right-back Juan Cuadrado is out with a suspension while Georgio Chiellini and Sami Khedira are still nursing injuries. The home team have no injury concerns and therefore coach Roberto de Zerbi will have a full squad at his disposal.

Sassuolo vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this game.

Sassuolo vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Alex Sandro (JUV), Matthijs de Ligt (JUV) and Gian Marco Ferrari (SAS) can be selected as the defenders for this fantasy team.

Sassuolo vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Filip Duricic (SAS), Francesco Magnanelli (SAS), Douglas Costa (JUV), Jeremie Boga (SAS) and Miralem Pjanic (JUV) should be picked as the midfielders for this clash.

Sassuolo vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards– Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) and Francesco Caputo (SAS) will lead the attacking line.

Juventus talisman and forward Cristiano Ronaldo should be made the first-choice captain of this fantasy team while Sassuolo striker Francesco Caputo can be appointed as the second-choice captain of this fantasy team.

