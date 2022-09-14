Juventus are set to face Benfica in a UEFA Champions League 2022-23 encounter on Thursday, September 14. The Bianconeri find themselves in poor form, having won only once in the last four games this season. Their Champions League 2022-23 campaign did not get off to an ideal start as they were defeated by PSG with Kylian Mbappe netting a brace. Placed third in Group H after the first round of fixtures, Juventus need to win this match to turn things around. But the task would be far from easy, given that they are up against a stern challenge in Benfica. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portuguese Star Turned Down €242m Offer to Join Saudi Club Al-Hilal

The Portuguese club have been in scintillating form this season, having won all their matches in the Primeira Liga this season. They also started off their UCL campaign with a win over Maccabi Haifa. While Juventus would pose to be a slightly tougher challenge, one can pit them to be favourites, given that form and momentum are both on their side.

When is Juventus vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Juventus vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Allianz Stadium in Turin. The game will be held on September 15, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Benfica match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2022 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).