UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The Group stage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League kicks off this evening with some marquee fixtures. Juventus will play host to Benfica, with both clubs looking to make a strong start to their campaign. The Juve Women’s team played out a goalless draw with Sassuolo in their opening game of the Italian League. They finished top of the Championship last season with 55 points and they remain one of the in-form sides in Europe. Opponents Benfica are top of the Portuguese Divisao Women and will be confident of a quality showing here. Juventus versus Benfica will be streamed on the JioHotstar app from 10:15 PM IST. Former England Forward Michael Owen Surprised by Arsenal Fan Base in India; India Cricketer Sanju Samson Confesses Love for Liverpool (Watch Video).

Michela Cambiaghi and Chiara Beccari will form the strike partnership in the final third for Juventus. Cristina Librán will be pulling the strings in midfield as the attacking playmaker. Expect Martina Rosucci and Abi Brighton to sit deep and act as a cover for the backline, although they can also push forward and support with the creative play.

Benfica scored 8 past Damaiense in their previous game and this big win is an ideal preparation for this massive clash. Spanish forward Cristina Martin-Prieto Gutierrez will play the lone striker role in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Caroline-Sophie Moller will feature in the no 10 role with Lucia Catarina Sousa Alves and Chandra Davidson as the out-and-out wingers. Anna Gasper will provide the precision passes from central midfield to drive the team forward. Cristano Ronaldo Opens Insparya Hair Loss Clinic in Riyadh, Says 'Saudi Arabia is Like My Second Home'.

Juventus vs Benfica, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Details

Match Juventus vs Benfica, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Date Tuesday, October 7 Time 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Allianz Stadium, Turin Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is Juventus vs Benfica, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

Juventus will take on Benfica in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 on Tuesday, October 7. The Juventus vs Benfica, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 match will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin and it will start at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Benfica, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26?

Unfortunately, there will be no UEFA Women's Champions League live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Juventus vs Benfica UWCL live telecast on any TV channel. For Juventus vs Benfica UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Juventus vs Benfica, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26. Those on the lookout for Juventus vs Benfica UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 live streaming can watch it on the FanCode app and website, but will need to have either a match pass that costs Rs 19 or a tour pass that is worth Rs 99. It will be a keenly contested game with the tie ending in a 2-2 draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2025 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).