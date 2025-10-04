Star Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays in Saudi Arabia for Riyadh-based club Al-Nassr. Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December 2022, since then, he has been in Saudi Arabia for almost three years now. He recently signed a new contract extension with Al-Nassr and is expected to retire from the Saudi Arabia based club. Earlier, Ronaldo opened a hair transplantation company as co-founder alongside Portuguese entrepreneur Paulo Ramos. The group named Insparya is dedicated exclusively to the diagnosis, treatment, and research in the field of alopecia. Cristiano Ronaldo's hair transplantation company Insparya has its branches across different cities of Europe including the likes of Madrid, Barcelona and Milan. 'You're Not Strong...' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Shaking Hands With Journalist Following Al-Nassr's Win Against Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League 2025-26 (Watch Video).

Insparya expanded in Asia as well as they opened a branch in Oman's capital Muscat. But finally Ronaldo has decided to bring them onboard in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo has announced the launch of the first Insparya hair loss treatment clinic in Riyadh, marking the brand's debut in the Kingdom. Ronaldo and Ramos understood the demand for the service of hair transplantation and surgeries in Saudi Araba, specially after androgenic alopecia becoming increasingly common. Ronaldo's Insparya has become a leading expert by offering comprehensive service and an 18-month follow-up. They have found success in Italy, Spain and Portugal.

According to The Saudi Times, Ronaldo said, “Saudi Arabia has become my second home. It is a very special place for me and my family, and I feel a deep sense of belonging to this land. That is why it was essential for us to open an Insparya branch here in Riyadh.” This shows Ronaldo’s vision of extending his influence beyond football into innovative business ventures like advanced healthcare and cosmetics.

