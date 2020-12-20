The Super Sunday has yet another fixture in the Indian Super League 2020-21. We have Kerala Blasters FC locking horns with SC East Bengal at the GMC Stadium in Goa. The two teams feature in the last three spots of the ISL 2020-21 points table. Kerala Blasters and East Bengal have been winless so far in the tournament. Kerala Blasters is featured on number nine of the ISL points table with a couple of points whereas, SC East Bengal is positioned on the last spot of the table. Now, let’s have a look at key players for your Dream11 team below. Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of HFC vs MCFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Sergio Cidoncha

Sergio Cidoncha has so far scored only one goal for the team and with this, he obviously has a 100 per cent goal conversion rate. He has an excellent passing accuracy of 78. 23 per cent. This surely makes him an ideal player in your Dream11 team.

Gary Hooper

With one goal and an assist, Gary Hooper is yet another prospect that deserves a place in your Dream11 team. He has a decent passing accuracy of 60.82 per cent and he is yet another name who could leave mark on the game.

Anthony Pilkington

With one assist to his name, Anthony Pilkington is surely another name which deserves to be in your Dream11 team. He has a decent passing accuracy of 60 per cent.

Jacques Maghoma

With two goals in five games, team SC East Bengal would be hoping for this player to give his best in the game and he too deserves a spot in your Dream11 side.

Bakary Kone

Bakary Kone the defender of Kerala Blasters might have not scored a single goal but has a stunning passing accuracy of about 79 per cent. The last key player of the list.

We hope by now you are quite clear about the key players for your Dream11 team. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

