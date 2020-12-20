Kerala Blasters FC and SC East Bengal will be locking horns against each other in ISL 2020. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But before that let's have look at the preview of the game. The teams feature in the last three spots of the Indian Super League 2020 and both have faced similar fate by not winning a single game in the tournament so far. The team from South has been lack lustred in this tournament so far and has a couple of points in their kitty. KBFC vs SCEB Dream11: Sergio Cidoncha, Gary Hooper, Jacques Maghoma & Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Whereas SC East Bengal has only one point in their kitty and things have not clicked well for them in this ISL 2020. The team has faced only one draw so far in the tournament and rest of four games have been lost by the team. This is the first time that the two teams are meeting each other in the ISL 2020-21. So far Kerala Blasters have netted three goals in the tournament. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2020-21 will be played on December 20, 2020 (Sunday). The match will be held at the GMC Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal ISL 2020-21 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the KBFC vs SCEB clash online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

