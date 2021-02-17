Khabib Nurmagomedov has been an ardent fan of football. Last night during the Champions League 2021, he was in Camp Nou to watch the match between Barcelona and PSG. It was Kylian Mbappe has scored a hat-trick in the UCL 2021. With this, PSG won the match by 4-1 and post this Khabib got an autographed jersey with Mbappe. The picture of the jersey was shared on social media. Mbappe who had not scored a single goal in the last two years in the Champions League 2021. He scored at the 32nd, 65th and 85th minute of the match. Kylian Mbappe Produces Brilliant Skill To Go Past Lionel Messi and Other Barcelona Players in UCL 2020-21 Clash (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi was the only one who scored a goal from team Barcelona. Talking about the game, they possessed the ball at the 47th minute of the match and the rest was handled by the hosts. PSG had taken 16 shots and nine of them ended up being on target. The hosts had taken 12 shots and four of them ended up being on target. Now, let's have a look at the jersey gifted by PSG star.

Khabib was in attendance for Barca vs PSG in the Champions League and he got Kylian Mbappé's jersey 🤯👊 pic.twitter.com/5phcfNdujC — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 17, 2021

After the match, Ronald Koeman admitted that PSG were far more superior as compared to Barcelona. He pointed out that Barcelona did have a problem with their defence in the second half of the match.

