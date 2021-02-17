Kylian Mbappe was sensational against Barcelona as the Frenchman produced a sensational performance on the night to hand the Catalan giants yet another heavy defeat in UEFA Champions League knockout stage. Paris Saint Germain defeated the Spanish side 4-1 in the first leg of their round of 16 and will be the favourites to advance to the next stage. Barcelona 1-4 PSG, UCL 2020-21: Kylian Mbappe's Hat-Trick Gives French Giants Huge First-Leg Lead.

The Parisians led by Kylian Mbappe handed Barcelona their first-ever successive Champions League defeat at home. The 22-year-old scored a sensational hat-trick on the night guiding a Neymar and Angel di Maria-less PSG to their maiden victory at Camp Nou. RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool, UCL 2020-21: Mo Salah, Sadio Mane Score As Reds Get Back to Winning Ways.

Apart from goals, Kylian Mbappe also troubled the Catalan sides defenders with his pace and power. In the game, the 22-year-old also showed his skillful side and produced a brilliant dribble to beat Lionel Messi and two other Barcelona players.

Watch Video

Kylian Mbappe humiliating Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona players! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nmtGzuh6jZ — Mbappe FC (@KMbappeRM) February 17, 2021

Speaking of the match, Lionel Messi had opened the scoring just past the half-hour mark from the penalty spot but the lead lasted only five minutes as Kylian Mbappe brought the Paris team on level terms. In the second half, the 22-year-old scored on either side of Moise Keane’s strike to complete his treble and a dominant win.

Barcelona once again find themselves on the back of a poor result in a big game this season and need a perfect display in Paris if they are to have any chance of overturning this deficit. Considering the Spanish team's recent form in away UCL games a comeback looks highly unlikely.

