LA Galaxy Player Aleksandar Katai Issues Public Apology for Wife’s ‘Racist and Violent’ Posts After Club Asks for Their Immediate Removal

LA Galaxy player, Alexander Katai, who joined the club in December 2019 from Chicago Fire, has apologized for his wife’s ‘racist and violent’ Instagram posts. This apology came after LA Galaxy condemned and requested immediate removal of the posts which reportedly mocked the Black Lives Matter movement at the protests for George Floyd, who was killed on May 25, while being in police custody. George Floyd Protests: German FA Will Not Punish Bundesliga Players for Anti-Racism Messages.

The Serbian winger took to Instagram to apologise for his wife Tea Katai’s actions as he stated that the posts made by her were ‘unacceptable’ and are ‘not tolerated’ in his family. ‘This is a mistake from my family and I take full responsibility. I will ensure that my family and I take necessary actions to learn, understand and support the black community’ the 29-year-old wrote on his Instagram. FIFA Urges FAs to Use ‘Common Sense’ While Sanctioning Players Over in Game Protests.

LA Galaxy were quick to slam Tea’s post and have announced that there will be a meeting with the player on June 4, 2020, to determine the next steps. ‘Earlier today, the LA Galaxy were made aware of a series of racist and violent social media posts by Tea Katai, the wife of LA Galaxy midfielder Aleksandar Katai. The LA Galaxy strongly condemned the social posts and requested their immediate removal’ read the statement by the club.

A statement from the LA Galaxy on Tea Katai. pic.twitter.com/tfGDMUomIo — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) June 4, 2020

‘The LA Galaxy will hold a meeting with Katai on Thursday, June 4 and will determine next steps. Now is the time to reflect on our role in helping fight racism in our community.’ The MLS side added further.

Football players have come forward and raised their voice against racial discrimination with players from Bundesliga leading a series of tributes and in-game protests. FIFA have urged football associations around the world to not sanction these players for showing solidarity towards George Floyd.