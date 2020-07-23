Lautaro Martinez’s future with Inter Milan has been a topic of huge debate in recent months with Spanish side Barcelona seemingly wanting to sign the player in the upcoming window. The Catalans consider the young Argentine to be the perfect long-term replacement for Luis Suarez but the Italian side are not too keen on selling their star and are now preparing a new contract which will see the 22-year-old stay in Milan for the years to come. Lautaro Martinez Transfer News: Barcelona Unwilling to Pay Striker’s Release Clause but Remain Optimistic About Striking a Deal.

Barcelona are willing to spend big to acquire the services of Lautaro Martinez but due to the after-effects of coronavirus pandemic, the Catalans are not keen on paying the striker's transfer fee in full. But in their bid to sign the 22-year-old the Spanish side are prepared to add some players in the deal to reduce the Argentine's release clause.

With Barcelona keeping the pressure on Inter Milan to let go of Lautaro Martinez, the Nerazzuri’s are looking to keep hold of their start ad negotiating a new contract with him. Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said ‘We are discussing contract renewals with many players, above all the younger ones who we want to work with for a long time, and that includes Lautaro.’

‘We're doing it calmly, without rush, as there is a rapport of trust. He is happy to wear this jersey and at the opportune moment we will evaluate his future,’ he added. If Lautaro Martinez – whose €111 million release clause expired earlier this month – signs s new deal with Inter, it will surely hamper any plans Barcelona have of signing the Argentine.

In his second full season at Inter Milan, Lautaro Martinez has impressed many people with his goal-scoring prowess and has earned many admirers. The 22-year-old has scored 18 goals this season in 42 appearances this campaign while assisting six more.

