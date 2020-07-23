Leeds United secured Premier League promotion for the first time in 16 years following West Bromwich Albion’s defeat to Huddersfield last week. The next day, they were confirmed as EFL 2019-20 champions after Brentford lost their match against Stoke City. And with promotion and title secured, The Whites entered the final home game of the season against Charlton in a party mood. Here’s How Leeds United Players Celebrated Securing Premier League Promotion for First Time in 16 Years.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men ran out 4-0 winners on the night courtesy of goals from Ben White, Stuart Dallas, Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton. To rejoice their title win and EPL promotion, Leeds officials organised an open-top bus parade at Elland Road later in the evening, with thousands of fans crowding the streets, joining the team in celebrations. Liverpool FC Lift EPL 2019-20 Trophy at Anfield Shining Bright With Fireworks!

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing protocols are still in effect in the UK. But all of that went out the window as fans gathered around the team bus, singing along with the players, celebrating a moment they have waited 16 years for.

Open Bus Parade

Leeds United on an open top bus outside the stadium.#lufc pic.twitter.com/piyij4cilf — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) July 22, 2020

Party Outside Elland Road

Leeds United. Spend all week telling people to stay at home and celebrate promotion. Leeds United. 22:15pm team appears on open top bus complete with 19/20 champions banner and have full street party outside Elland road. Class. Fucking class. #lufc pic.twitter.com/8XH0LWY1vn — Louis Heighington (@LouisH19) July 22, 2020

Fans were advised by the club to stay in their homes but Leeds faithful gathered outside the East Stand for their teams’ final game of the season. Questions were raised about The Whites’ decision to hold an open bus parade amid the current circumstances, however, the club has now released a statement explaining their actions.

‘Following consultation with the SAG and Council, Leeds United arranged for a bus to be parked outside the East Stand reception as a contingency to assist dispersal should a crowd congregate at Elland Road despite a month long campaign from the club and supporter groups to encourage supporters to stay at home.’ Said a clubs spokesperson.

‘The safety group believed was that a brief appearance from the players with the Championship trophy, would help to signal an end to proceedings, encouraging fans to head home safely. In challenging circumstances, fan safety has always been our priority.’ He added.

Next year will be the first time Leeds United will play in the Premier League since 2003-04 season. The Whites are a historic club, with three first division league titles, and will be looking to move back amongst the English elite under Marcelo Bielsa.

