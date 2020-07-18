A dream 16 years in the making finally came true on July 17, 2020 (Friday) when Marcelo Bielsa guided Leeds United to Premier League promotion for the first time since 2004. After years of heartbreak, disappointments and near-finishes, The Whites can finally enjoy their moment in the sun as they are back among the big boys of English football and unsurprisingly the Leeds players celebrated like no other following their amazing feat. Here’s How Liverpool Players Celebrated First Premier League Title in Club's History (See Photos and Videos).

Leeds United secured their place in next year’s Premier League after West Bromwich Albion lost their game against Huddersfield. Following that result, The Whites were guaranteed top spot in the EFL Championship, which gives them an automatic promotion for the upcoming campaign in England’s top-flight footballing division.

This achievement comes after a late implosion last season, which saw the historic club finish third in the second division from where they were eventually knocked out in the play-offs. But the Leeds picked themselves up and a year later are finally back, where many think they belong. So there was no doubt that the players were over the moon and wildly celebrated this significant feat.

The Northern English club were relegated from EPL in 2004, three years after they played in a Champions League final. Since then it has been tough going for them but an investment from the 49ers Enterprises in 2018, saw the clubs fortunes take a turn for the better.

Marcelo Bielsa was appointed as a manager with a vision in mind and it paid dividend as the Whites are back in the Premier League. Their last top-flight league title was won back in 1992 but Leeds will be hoping to regain their status as one of the top teams in England as soon as possible.

Speaking of the EFL Championships, West Brom are still second in the points table and need a win on the final day to secure their place in Premier League for next season. Brentford are also in contention for the automatic promotion spots as they are in third, a point behind the Baggies in second.

