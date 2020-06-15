LET vs SEV Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Levante vs Sevilla Football Match

Sevilla will eye successive wins when they visit Levante in La Liga 2019-20 on Monday. Sevilla returned back into action with a resounding 2-0 win over Real Betis in their first match after a three-month halt and will hope for another such result to consolidate their place in La Liga points table. Levante too will want victory more than anything else after going three matches without one. Since their sensational 1-0 win over Real Madrid in late February, Levante have lost one and drawn two. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for Levante vs Sevilla should scroll down for all information. Marcelo Takes a Knee for Black Lives Matter Movement After Scoring in Real Madrid’s 3–1 La Liga Win Against Eibar (Watch Video)

Paco Lopez’s side are placed 12th in the standings and are currently nine points clear of the danger zone but must find a way to eke out results to keep themselves safe. They will miss striker Roger Marti, who is suspended for this match after seeing a red in the 1-1 draw at Valencia, for the home clash against Sevilla. Defender Ivan Lopez is also unavailable for them. Sevilla though has no such issues other than Munir El Haddadi’s slight niggle after the winger picked up a knock against Betis. Midfielder Nemanja Gudelj is available after completing his suspension. Eden Hazard Injury Update: Belgian Forward Gives Fans Injury Scare After Sitting With Ice Strapped on Right Ankle.

Levante vs Sevilla, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez (LET) should be picked as the custodian for this fantasy team.

Levante vs Sevilla, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Three of Sevilla’s back four should be picked as the defenders. Full-backs Jesus Navas (SEV), Sergio Reguilon (SEV) and centre-back Diego Carlos (SEV) can be picked.

Levante vs Sevilla, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Levente Midfielder Jose Campana (LET) will partner Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos (SEV), Ever Banega (SEV) and Fernando Reges (SEV) in midfield.

Levante vs Sevilla, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Luuk de Jong (SEV), Jose Luis Morales (LET) and Borja Mayoral (LET) will lead three-man attacking line.

Levante vs Sevilla, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Aitor Fernandez (LET), Jesus Navas (SEV), Sergio Reguilon (SEV), centre-back Diego Carlos (SEV), Lucas Ocampos (SEV), Ever Banega (SEV), Fernando Reges (SEV), Luuk de Jong (SEV), Jose Luis Morales (LET) and Borja Mayoral (LET).

Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos (SEV) should be appointed the captain of this fantasy team. He has been in top form and with 11 goals is third in league’s top-scorer chart behind Karim Benzema (14) and Lionel Messi (20). His teammate Sergio Reguilon (SEV) or Levante midfielder Jose Campana (LET) can be made the vice-captain.

