Eden Hazard Injury Update: Belgian Forward Gives Fans Injury Scare After Sitting With Ice Strapped on Right Ankle During Real Madrid’s 3–1 Win Against Eibar

Eden Hazard showed glimpses of his best form as Real Madrid cast aside Eibar 3-1 in their first La Liga 2019-20 match since March, Hazard, who was making his first start since playing against Levante in late February, showed the exact qualities that made him prime Madrid target while at Chelsea. He had a hand in all of Madrid’s three goals and cupped of a successful return from an ankle injury with an assist for captain Sergio Ramos. But fears of another injury for the Belgian started doing rounds after he was taken off in the 61st minute. Real Madrid 3-1 Eibar, La Liga 2019-20 Result: Hosts Secure Comfortable Win, Maintain Pressure on League Leaders Barcelona.

Hazard was later seen sitting with ice strapped on his right ankle after his substitution and fans were worried that the record signing may have aggravated the same ankle injury that nearly ruled him out of the 2019-20 season. Hazard first hurt his foot in November and returned three months later in February only to be sidelined again with the same injury after just two matches. Marcelo Takes a Knee for Black Lives Matter Movement After Scoring in Real Madrid’s 3–1 La Liga 2019–20 Win Against Eibar (Watch Video).

Having injured his right ankle again after just two games post his February-return, Hazard decided to undergo surgery in March and was sidelined for the remainder of the season but the coronavirus pandemic halt has allowed him to return and play a part in deciding the club’s fate this season. When he started against Eibar, Hazard was playing for the first time in nearly four months and was expected to complete full 90 minutes.

But he was substituted after 61 minutes with Madrid leading 3-1 and footages later showed the 29-year-old sitting in the stands with ice strapped around his right ankle, the same foot which kept him out for the major part of the season. But fears of another injury scare was allayed by Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who said that the forward was only replaced as a precautionary measure.

We knew Hazard would probably lack a little sharpness if he played the whole game," Zidane was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "He played for an hour, and played well, and he took a hit, which will do him good. He's had a knock, a scare, but that's football. He was fine at half-time, he was happy and he's not afraid. He is happy with what he's done and we're happy with his work and that of the whole team.

Zidane also praised the forward for his selflessness. With Madrid leading after just four minutes, Hazard was through on goal and could have scored himself but decided the pass the ball to teammate Ramos, who was in a better position instead of shooting himself. "We have players up top who can always make the difference. I think when Hazard laid it to Sergio, he could have scored himself too, but he's altruistic, so he gave it to Sergio. It's unselfish and I love to see things like that,” Zidane added.

But despite a good return from injury, the Belgian has endured a difficult debut season at the Spanish capital and has so far managed just two goals and as many assists in 16 appearances.

He injured his thigh one day before Madrid’s opening game of the campaign and then fractured his right foot, following a rash challenge from national teammate Thomas Meunier, in a Champions League group match against Paris Saint-Germain in November. Hazard returned from injury in late February but was back at the treatment table after just two games.

