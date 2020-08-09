Lionel Messi led Barcelona to a stunning win at the Camp Nou against Napoli in the Champions League 2019-20 after a disappointing season at the La Liga this year. The teams took on each other in the round of 16 game aggregate of 1-1. It was Lionel Messi who led the team to a win and helped the team progress in the round of eight. With this, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and the Catalan Giants scripted a few amazing records. But before that, let's have a look at how the match panned out for both sides. Lionel Messi’s Incredible Goal Leads Barcelona to a 2-1 Win Against Napoli in Champions League 2019-20 (Watch Video).
As mentioned above, the reverse fixture had the 1-1 result. Clement Lenglet was the one who scored the opening goal for the match at the 10th minute of the match. It looked as if Messi's men were here for a kill. As always Messi's master class continued with an incredible goal at the 23rd minute and then Luis Saurez drilled the final nail in the coffin by converting a penalty into a goal. With this, the team and Messi scripted a few records check them out below:
- Barcelona progress to the Champions League quarter-finals for 18th time.
- Messi has 27 goals in 30 Champions League round of 16 games. No player has scored more in history.
- Leo Messi has scored 20 goals in Barcelona’s last 12 UCL games at Camp Nou.
- Barcelona has remained unbeaten in their eight UCL outings this season.
- Messi also has scored 1.3 per cent of the goals scored in Champions League history.
Now let's have a look at Messi's goal below:
Messi with an absolute sensational goal.. He's not human. #BarcaNapoli #BarNap pic.twitter.com/6nMJZ59Jnv
— Saquon. (@IAmSaquon) August 8, 2020
The match ended with a final aggregate of 4-2. The Catalan Giants will next meet Bayern Munich in the round of eight on August 15, 2020, in Portugal. Meanwhile, Munich went on to beat Chelsea by 4-1 and at an aggregate of 7-1
