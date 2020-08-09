Lionel Messi led Barcelona to a stunning win at the Camp Nou against Napoli in the Champions League 2019-20 after a disappointing season at the La Liga this year. The teams took on each other in the round of 16 game aggregate of 1-1. It was Lionel Messi who led the team to a win and helped the team progress in the round of eight. With this, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and the Catalan Giants scripted a few amazing records. But before that, let's have a look at how the match panned out for both sides. Lionel Messi’s Incredible Goal Leads Barcelona to a 2-1 Win Against Napoli in Champions League 2019-20 (Watch Video).

As mentioned above, the reverse fixture had the 1-1 result. Clement Lenglet was the one who scored the opening goal for the match at the 10th minute of the match. It looked as if Messi's men were here for a kill. As always Messi's master class continued with an incredible goal at the 23rd minute and then Luis Saurez drilled the final nail in the coffin by converting a penalty into a goal. With this, the team and Messi scripted a few records check them out below:

Barcelona progress to the Champions League quarter-finals for 18th time.

Messi has 27 goals in 30 Champions League round of 16 games. No player has scored more in history.

Leo Messi has scored 20 goals in Barcelona’s last 12 UCL games at Camp Nou.

Barcelona has remained unbeaten in their eight UCL outings this season.

Messi also has scored 1.3 per cent of the goals scored in Champions League history.

Now let's have a look at Messi's goal below:

The match ended with a final aggregate of 4-2. The Catalan Giants will next meet Bayern Munich in the round of eight on August 15, 2020, in Portugal. Meanwhile, Munich went on to beat Chelsea by 4-1 and at an aggregate of 7-1

