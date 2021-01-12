Former Real Madrid player Mesut Ozil has weighed in on the debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The two stalwarts have been compared for a long time now. Both of them have their own bases who have left no stone to prove who between the two is better. But, none of them has come to a solid conclusion about who between the two is better. Many stalwarts including Pele, Kylian Mbappe and others have weighed in on the debate and have given their final verdict. Cristiano Ronaldo’s former colleague during a Twitter chat also gave his verdict. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Only Player To Score 15 Goals in Last 15 Seasons In Top Five European Leagues.

The fan posted a short video of Messi and Ronaldo shaking hands with each other. Ronaldo or Messi the fan asked using the hashtag. Mesut Ozil gave his verdict and said, "Messi has proven himself to be one of the best ever in Spain, but Ronaldo was always the best in every country he’s played in!." He also used a wink emoji at the end of his tweet.

Messi has proven himself to be one of the best ever in Spain, but Ronaldo was always the best in every country he’s played in! 😉 https://t.co/OfsWqNLedM — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 11, 2021

Both the stalwarts have reached in their 30s but both have no signs of ageing. The two are still one of the best players in football. Cristiano Ronaldo has recently been the top scorer in top five Europan Leagues. Messi too has been busy breaking records.

