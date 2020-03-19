Lionel Messi’s Crazy Nutmeg Against Manchester City Completes Five Years, Barcelona Hails The Argentine Striker (Watch Video)

Leo Messi (Photo Credits: Getty)

Over the years Lionel Messi has displayed extreme skills which have impressed and entertained the fans all over the globe. With years passing by the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has only shown immense signs of improvements and it seems that he is in no mood to slow down in the near future. Out of a plethora of moments on the field, his crazy nutmeg during the game against Manchester City which happened five years ago remains fresh in the archives of our memories. Despite completing half a decade, the nutmeg which involved Lionel Messi and James Milner during Barcelona vs Manchester City, Champions League is still talked about. Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Marcelo & Other Footballers Spend Time with Pets Amid Coronavirus Fears (See Pics).

The Catalan Giants could still not stop gushing over the nutmeg. The official team of Barcelona posted a couple of tweets on the fifth anniversary of the nutmeg as the six-time Ballon d’Or winner left Milner at the backside. The nutmeg further brought sorrow to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to the nutmeg. Check out the tweet by Barcelona and the video of the same below:

Just one final look before the end of this #Messi nutmeg's 5-year anniversary ... pic.twitter.com/KM7ndlpsgw — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) March 18, 2020

Another one

#OnThisDay | This match will always be remembered for one of Leo #Messi’s most memorable nutmegs ... 😱https://t.co/17ZnmlNUw1 — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) March 18, 2020

Millner even went on to speak about the nutmeg and says it was one of the most remembered moments. “I’ve played against him a few times in the Champions League and most people probably remember the nutmeg on myself. I won’t be the first and I won’t be the last who got megged by him,” he said. The Catalan Giants had won the game 1-0 as Ivan Rakitic chipped in with one goal at the 31st minute.