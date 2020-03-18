Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Marcelo & Other Footballers Spend Time with Pets Amid Coronavirus Fears (See Pics)

Lionel Messi and Serigio Ramos (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the outbreak of the massive coronavirus, the footballers are enjoying their unexpected break and are spending a lot of time at home with their family and pets. A lot of these sportsmen including Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Marcelo, Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez are training at home and spending a lot of time with their pets. After the massive outbreak of the virus, a lot of games of the Premier League, Serie A, EPL have been called off and have been rescheduled. Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts His Well-Chiseled Abs As Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Goes Shopping During Quarantine.

Serie A has been called off until April 3, 2020, and the further instructions will be given as we near the dates. Whereas, a couple of EPL games had been played behind closed doors. Now, as per the recent report, a few matches of the English Premier League 2019-20 will be played behind closed doors. The matches will be played around the Midlands to ensure that as little travel as possible and to also minimize the number of police and medical staff required.. Whereas Bundesliga was called off. The players are still waiting for the further course of action. Now, let’s have a look at the pictures which were shared online.

The pictures of Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Sergio Ramos, Alexis Sanchez were seen spending a lot of time with their pets.

UEFA announced that they plan to conclude the ongoing season before June 30, 2020, but it looks highly unlikely as many players and coaches from different teams have been tested positive for COVID-19.