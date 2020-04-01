Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry, Sergio Ramos and Other Stars Show Off Skills in #ToiletRollChallenge, Watch Video

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

London, April 1: They might not be sweeping their fans off their feet with dazzling skills on the pitch at the moment, with football coming to a halt almost all over the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, but stars of the game led by Lionel Messi are showcasing their skills from home with the #ToiletRollChallenge being a hit on social media.

In a video compilation which has gone viral on social media, Messi is seen juggling with a toilet roll followed by other greats of the game like France and Arsenal star Thierry Henry, Spain and Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos all showing off their tricks while being at home. Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts Abs While Relaxing After Exercise Session During Self-Quarantine (See Picture).

The coronavirus pandemic has forced almost all league across Europe and over the world to shut shop for the time being.

Watch Video:

Messi making the #ToiletRollChallenge look easy. What a legend pic.twitter.com/irhC7tKOeo — Lethal Targetman (@LethalTargetMan) March 19, 2020

Messi recenty accepted a 70 percent reduction in pay at FC Barcelona. The Argentine explained on his Instagram page that the first team squad had not only agreed to reduce their salaries by 70 percent, but that the players would also cover the wages of all of the other employees at the club.

The 'LaLigaSantander Fest, the macro-concert organised by LaLiga, Santander Bank, Universal Music and GTS in collaboration with other LaLiga sponsors, took place on Saturday and featured a group of musicians and footballers who had never lined up together before to raise funds to fight against the deadly virus.