There was already tension and ‘drama’ brewing between Lionel Messi and Barcelona even before the Bayern Munich match in UEFA Champions League 2019-20 quarter-finals, feels Bayern and German centre-back Jerome Boateng. The 2-8 defeat to Bayern in seems to have been the final straw in a long line of discontentment for Messi, who has since informed the club on his intention to depart this summer. But Boateng, who limped off with a hamstring pull in both the semi-final and final of this season’s Champions League, has claimed that he noticed not all was well between the Barcelona players and the coaching staff. Lionel Messi Can Only Leave Barcelona if €700 Million Release Clause Is Paid, Says La Liga.

"You noticed in advance that there was drama between Messi and Barcelona,'" Boateng was quoted by Daily Mail as telling to Bild. The 2-8 humiliation in the UCL quarter-final was the heaviest defeat Messi faced in his career and also Barcelona’s worst ever in the Champions League. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner failed to properly establish his control on the game and watched as his side were relegated to a humiliating defeat. Lionel Messi to Play Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo? Juventus Approach Barcelona Star For a Possible Transfer.

Messi, 33, last Tuesday, informed Barcelona of his desire to leave the club after 20 years in service. The Argentine sent a burofax to the club to reveal his intention to leave. Messi, who joined Barcelona’s La Masia academy in 2000, also mentioned that he will be leaving for free after terminating his contract as per a clause in his contract. Barcelona though have insisted that the particular clause expired in June and that clubs willing to sign the Argentine must pay the 600 Pounds release clause.

He has heavily linked with Manchester City with a reunion with former Barca coach Pep Guardiola looking possible with every day. City are reportedly preparing a mega bid, which will also involve three players in a part swap cash deal for the Argentine. Boateng feels that City is the only club where Messi will fit in automatically. 'Pep and Messi have celebrated great successes together, which is why both sides know that their philosophies would fit together,” said the 31-year-old centre-back.

Meanwhile, Messi and his camp dealt a heavy blow on Sunday after La Liga ruled in favour of Barcelona over a contract dispute case. Messi’s representatives had claimed that the 33-year-old can leave for free at the as per a clause in his contract. Messi’s current contract at Barcelona expires next June. But Barcelona has insisted that the clause already expired with the season’s conclusion. It also insisted that club have to pay Messi’s 600m pounds release clause to sign him.

