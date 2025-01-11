Ever since Messi arrived in the MLS it has been a great turnaround for his side and the league. But with his contract expiring soon, Lionel Messi is working on a contract extension at Inter Miami to stretch his link with the club into 2026. La Pulga's current deal in Florida ends in December 2025 and the parties are looking for a 12-month extension. Interestingly the contract reportedly includes a clause to cover the off-season period in the USA, from the end of 2025 into the opening months of 2026 – allowing Messi to play in Europe for high-end football and better physical condition ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami to Play Pre-Season Matches in Peru, Panama and Honduras; Check Out Reigning Supporters’ Shield Winners’ Schedule Ahead of MLS 2025 Season.

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi in Talks Over Contract Extension

🚨🚨🌕| BREAKING: Inter Miami wants to renew Leo Messi's contract with an option that allows him to play in EUROPE again during the last months of 2025 and the beginning of 2026 in order to maintain his physical fitness. @marca 🇺🇸👀🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/ULnXdeSaXZ — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) January 10, 2025

