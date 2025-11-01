Liverpool are in a catastrophical run of form that threaten to derail their whole campaign. The Reds have lost their last four league games and six of their last seven matches in all competition and welcome Aston Villa next at Anfield, a game they have to win, else there will be serious questions raised on the calibre of manager Arne Slot. The Premier League champions head into the game on the back of an exit in the EFL Cup at the hands of Crystal Palace. These results have dented the confidence of the squad, who are starting to look subdued on the pitch. Opponents Aston Villa on the other hand are on the rise and are on a four game winning streak. Another victory for them and they could well break into the top four. Liverpool 0-3 Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2025-26: Ismaila Sarr and Yeremy Pino Score as Eagles Eliminate Reds Out of EFL Cup.

Ryan Gravenberch is fit but lack of match sharpness means the Dutchman will feature on the bench for Liverpool. Hugo Ekitike will lead their forward line with Alexander Isak missing out through a groin injury. Florian Wirtz has been out of sorts for weeks but will start in the no 10 role with Mo Salah and Coady Gakpo either side of him on the flanks. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai will form the central midfield partnership for the hosts.

Ollie Watkin is the focal point in attack for Aston Villa and a key player for them as they look to hit Liverpool on the break with pace. Morgan Rogers, John McGinn, and Evann Guessand will be part of the attacking third alongside the central striker. Boubacar Kamara and Amadou Onana are known for their defensive discipline in midfield and they try and dominate this game. Ezri Konsa will partner Tyrone Mings at the heart of defence.

Match Liverpool vs Aston Villa Date Saturday, November 1 Time 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Anfield, Liverpool, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Select (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool will return to action in the Premier League 2025-26 as they host Aston Villa on Sunday, November 2. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea PL 2025-26 match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England, and will commence at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Saudi Arabia To Build World's First 'Sky Stadium' for 2034 FIFA World Cup; NEOM Stadium To Stand 350 Meters Above the Ground (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Liverpool vs Aston Villa live telecast viewing option will be available on the Star Sports Select HD TV channels. For Liverpool vs Aston Villa online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Aston Villa are known for their ability to grow into games and expect the visitors to stifle Liverpool’s free flowing football and secure a 1-2 win.

