Mumbai, August 20: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been voted the 2024-25 Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year. The Egyptian became the first person to receive the prize for a third time, following his successes in 2017-18 and 2021-22. Salah topped the polling of his fellow professionals from this year's six-man shortlist – which included clubmate Alexis Mac Allister – to make it the 10th occasion a Red has claimed the prestigious honour. Antoine Semenyo Racially Abused During EPL 2025–26 Match Against Liverpool, Bournemouth Star Says He Will Remember How ‘Entire Football Family Stood Together’ in His Support.

The recipient of the 2024-25 Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season awards, the 33-year-old has been recognised again for his incredible output in the previous campaign. On the way to collecting a second Premier League winner's medal, Salah produced 34 goals and 23 assists from his 52 appearances in all competitions.

Forty-seven of those goal involvements came in the league as the ever-present forward equalled the competition's all-time record for that statistic, adding another Golden Boot and Playmaker prize to his individual honours list.

Terry McDermott (1979-80), Sir Kenny Dalglish (1982-83), Ian Rush (1983-84), John Barnes (1987-88), Steven Gerrard (2005-06), Luis Suarez (2013-14) and Virgil van Dijk (2018-19) are the others to have been named Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year while at Liverpool. Meanwhile, Salah was among the five Liverpool players named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for 2024-25.

Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Salah secured a spot in the annual XI, which is voted for by the country’s professional players and was announced at a ceremony in Manchester. Van Dijk, Gravenberch, Mac Allister and Salah helped the Reds clinch the Premier League title in Arne Slot's first campaign as head coach. Mohamed Salah Breaks Down in Tears As Fans Chant for Diogo Jota at Anfield After Liverpool vs Bournemouth English Premier League 2025–26 Match (Watch Video).

Slot's men sealed first place with four matches to spare and went on to amass 84 points, delivering the club a record-equalling 20th top-flight title. Summer signing Kerkez, meanwhile, earned his berth in the team based on his form for AFC Bournemouth, producing five assists and two goals from his 38 league starts in 2024-25.

PFA Premier League Team of the Year 2024-25

Matz Sels, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Declan Rice, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, Chris Wood.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2025 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).